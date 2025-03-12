Finance minister allocates R5bn for SA soldiers in DRC

Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana has allocated R5-billion for the carry-through costs for the deployment of the South African National Defence Force (SANDF) in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

This was announced on Wednesday at the second attempt at delivering the 2025 Budget Speech after a postponement on February 19 due to cabinet disagreements on the proposed 2% value-added tax increase.

Focus on peace and security

In the 2025 Budget Review Consolidation Spending Plans document, he explained that the peace and security function is meant to boost community safety, business confidence, manage borders effectively, and support the plan to establish a developmental state that is capable.

“This budget for the function grows by 4.7% annually, from R250.4-billion in 2024/25 to R287-billion in 2027/28.

“This increase is primarily to fund SANDF troop deployment in the DRC. To enhance capacity in the judiciary, and prepare for the 2026 local government elections,” said Godongwana.

According to the minister’s 2025 Budget Review Report to Parliament document, as seen by Sunday World, the portfolio committee on defence and military veterans reiterated that progress has been made in addressing compensation for employee overexpenditure in the Department of Defence.

Information & communication technology systems

The committee also recommended that the National Treasury allocate a guaranteed amount for improvement of information and communication technology systems and infrastructure in the defence department.

This, as explained, is with the aim of limiting irregular expenditure. The committee highlights that the Auditor-General of South Africa depends on outdated information and communication technology for adverse findings related to the Department of Defence’s procurement systems and its logistics management systems.

“Government finances are currently operating with an unstable deficit that will exceed R374-billion by the end of March 2025. Reprioritisation remains the primary mechanism to fund spending pressures and emerging priorities,” said Godongwana.

He also revealed that R119.1-million has been reprioritised within peace and security. This for the purpose of sharing forensic capability at the Financial Intelligence Centre.

The Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (Hawks) will be allocated R150-million. This aims to improve forensic accounting services over the next two years, he said.

Financial crimes and corruption

Godongwana said this is aimed at curbing complex financial crimes and corruption.

In an effort to tackle economic crimes, the Hawks and the private sector will equally share R300-million over 30 months.

“These allocations will help combat money laundering and the financing of terrorism. And it is in line with recommendations from the Financial Action Task Force and the State Capture Commission,” said Godongwana.

