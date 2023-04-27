Findings show low oxygen killed fish at Hartbeespoort Dam

A significant number of fish lay dead at the Hartbeespoort Dam recently, prompting the Department of Water and Sanitation to investigate.

According to Wisane Mavasa, spokesperson for the department, it has found that there was excess algae growth caused by high nutrient levels in the water, which led to a depletion of oxygen levels.

“The fish died because of a lack of oxygen in the water,” said Mavasa.

Mavasa said Magalies Water has been appointed to help deal with the growth of algae at the dam, as well as the invasive water hyacinth.

The department, according to Mavasa, will also help develop a management strategy to deal with the upper catchment flowing into the dam, which contributes to the high nutrient levels.

This occurrence of low concentration of oxygen in water is typical in sewage-contaminated systems with high organic matter and could not be attributed to high water temperatures given the average temperature of 22ºC at the time of sampling.

The entity is expected to develop a resource management and remediation plan to address

the poor water quality, minimise and control the plant and algae growth in the dam and the

upstream catchment, which led to its pollution and compromised water quality and use of the dam.

