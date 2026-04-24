Firoz Cachalia draws hardline on xenophobic attacks as Ghana puts pressure on SA

Acting Police Minister Firoz Cachalia has vowed a tough crackdown on xenophobic violence after Ghana formally summoned South Africa’s envoy and lodged a diplomatic protest over attacks and intimidation targeting foreign nationals in KwaZulu-Natal.

The dual pressure of domestic policing and foreign diplomacy intensified on Friday after Ghana’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs publicly confirmed it had summoned acting South African high commissioner Thando Dalamba in Accra over what it described as recent xenophobic incidents in South Africa.

Xenophobic attacks condemned

Cachalia, in a strongly worded statement, said the Ministry of Police “strongly condemns the recent xenophobic acts of violence and intimidation directed at Ghanaian nationals and other foreign nationals within the Republic of South Africa”.

He warned that such acts were “not only unlawful”, but also contradicted the constitutional values of dignity, equality and human rights.

“South Africa is a constitutional state governed by the rule of law. No individual or group has the authority to take the law into their own hands, irrespective of grievances or frustrations,” said Cachalia.

Perpetrators to be dealt with harshly

The acting minister then delivered his sharpest warning yet to those involved in unrest.

“Acts of xenophobia, violence, looting, or intimidation will not be tolerated under any circumstances,” he said. “The South African Police Service has been instructed to act decisively and without hesitation in addressing these incidents.”

He added: “All those found to be participating in, inciting, or supporting such criminal conduct will be identified, apprehended, and brought before the courts.”

The remarks come after disturbing videos circulated online this week showing a man believed to be Ghanaian being whipped with sjamboks and assaulted in Durban’s CBD during anti-foreigner demonstrations.

Ghana said it formally confronted South Africa over the incidents. Its foreign ministry said Dalamba was summoned so Ghana could express “strong concern regarding reported acts of intimidation and harassment against foreign nationals, including Ghanaians as captured in widely circulated viral videos”.

Ghanaian resident harassed

Ghanaian Foreign Minister Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa referenced an incident in KwaZulu-Natal where a Ghanaian legal resident was allegedly ordered to prove his legal status and told to leave South Africa and “fix his country”.

The ministry said such conduct “undermines the dignity and rights of law-abiding individuals”.

Ghana also revealed that foreign nationals, including Ghanaians, had allegedly been advised to remain indoors for safety amid escalating tensions.

While noting no deaths or injuries had yet been recorded in the latest flare-up, Ghana warned that similar attacks in previous years had led to deaths and destruction of property.

In a diplomatic rebuke, Ghana registered a formal protest and demanded “immediate and effective measures” to protect its citizens, swift intervention by authorities, and firm assurances that such incidents would not recur.

Cachalia urged communities to reject hatred and division. He called on leaders, civil society groups and residents to work with police to prevent further violence and promote dialogue.

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