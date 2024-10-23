First case of new mpox variant confirmed in Germany

The new clade Ib variant of the mpox virus has been detected in Germany for the first time, the country’s leading public health authority, the Robert Koch Institute (RKI), announced on Tuesday.

The first case of the clade Ib mpox variant outside the African continent was confirmed in Sweden in mid-August.

No increased risk of virus in Germany

“The RKI does not currently assume an increased risk from clade I viruses in Germany. But it is monitoring the situation very closely. And will adapt its recommendations if necessary,” the institute said on its website.

Mpox symptoms include a typical rash and often general symptoms such as fever, headache and muscle pain. Fatal cases are rare, especially in countries with good treatment standards.

Clade Ib is thought to be more severe than clade IIb, and there are suspicions it may be more contagious. However, public health experts caution that there is currently not enough reliable data on the variant.

Infections from another strand of the mpox virus, clade IIb, have been detected in numerous countries. These include Germany, since May 2022.

No deaths from mpox have been recorded in Germany, according to the RKI.

In August, the World Health Organisation (WHO) declared mpox “a public health emergency of international concern” due to the increasing spread of the virus in Africa.

This is the highest level of alert. And it is intended to encourage authorities around the world to pay increased attention.

Concerns about virus in Africa

The aid organisation Médecins Sans Frontières (Doctors Without Borders) also expressed concern about the virus. Especially about the speed at which mpox is spreading in Africa.

After the case became known in Sweden, it was reported that the person affected had previously been in Africa. The European health authority ECDC had been expecting further cases in Europe for some time.

The mpox virus is mainly transmitted during close skin-to-skin contact.

There are smallpox vaccines that have also been found to be effective against mpox. They reduce the risk of an outbreak and mitigating the course of the disease.

Germany’s Standing Committee on Vaccination (STIKO) currently only recommends the use of those vaccines for certain risk groups.

IMF lowers forecast for German economic growth

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has lowered its forecast for economic growth in Germany. It is predicting a rise in the coming year of just 0.8%.

That is 0.5 percentage points lower than the IMF’s previous forecast released in July. Germany’s projected growth would be tied with Italy for the weakest among the G7 industrialised democracies. During the remainder of the current year, the IMF predicts Germany’s economy to remain stagnant with 0% growth. That is 0.2 percentage points lower than July’s forecast. The IMF’s dimmer view of Germany’s prospects contrasts with the IMF’s muted but steady outlook on the global economy as a whole. It is forecasting global growth of 3.2% both this year and next. Global outlook to remain stable yet underwhelming The IMF said the global outlook will “remain stable yet underwhelming,” and warns of uncertainties and risks. “Persistent weakness in manufacturing weighs on growth for

countries such as Germany and Italy,” according to the IMF report. But while Italy will get a boost from EU aid, the IMF noted that Germany’s federal budget remains tight. And the country is also facing “a sharp decline in real estate prices”. The IMF has long criticised structural problems such as a shortage of skilled workers in Germany, Europe’s biggest economy. Consumer restraint is also having an impact. Berlin is more optimistic about growth in the coming year than the IMF. And it expects slightly more momentum for the German economy. The latest government forecast predicts growth of 1.1% in 2025. The forecast published by the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development at the end of September is similar. It is forecasting German growth in 2025 of 1.0%. dpa

