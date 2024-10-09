Three judges pull a no-show at Miss World SA judging panel

Carol Bouwer, licence holder of Miss World SA, has failed to deliver on her promise.

Bouwer had promised to bring the current Miss World, Krystyna Pyszková to South Africa as one of the judges. She had also promised that eight judges will choose Miss World SA 2024.

Top names on judges’ panel

She announced Rea Malatji, a pharmacist, singer, actress and a former beauty queen as the head judge.

Dr Norman Cahi, a pioneer of teeth bleaching in South Africa who is considered a leader in the field of dentistry.

Ntsoaki Ledimo, a businesswoman and entrepreneur.

Malaak Compton-Rock, a member of New York Women in Communications and the Cause Marketing Forum. Shen is the ex-wife of comedian Chris Rock.

Ava Lizette Hall, the Head of Content and Brand of The Africa Channel in Los Angeles.

Krystyna Pyszková, current Miss World 2023,

Michael Petr, an internationally acclaimed dance choreographer and trainer.

Taibo Bacar, renowned Mozambican designer.

Krystyna, Michael and Ava Hall

But this was not the case, as Krystyna, ­Michael and Ava Hall were nowhere to be seen.

As a result, five judges instead of eight chose Miss World SA 2024.

Bauer told Sunday World that Krystyna and her trainer had to step down from the competition.

“While we initially planned for a panel of eight judges, Michael Petr and Krystyna Pyszková had to step down due to their busy schedules in their respective country,” she said.

Organiser says judges had commitments in their countries

“Ms Ava Hall’s travel from the US to South Africa clashed with her volunteering activities ahead of the November 5 polls. We appreciate their continued support and guidance. These changes were communicated to us respectfully, with sincere apologies, before the event. There was never any cancellations from our end. And we fully understand and support the decisions because of their personal considerations.”

The second instalment of Miss World SA was held on Saturday, 5 October, at Sun City, North West,

18 year old Zoalise Jansen Van Rensburg from Gauteng won the competition. She will be representing South Africa at the 72nd Miss World next year in February.

