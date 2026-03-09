Five killed as bus transporting Zimbabweans collides with car in Eastern Cape

A tragic collision on the N6 between KuGompo, formerly East London, and Stutterheim has left five people dead and at least 60 others injured following a head-on crash between a bus and a Volkswagen Polo late on Sunday evening.

Emergency services rushed to the scene after the bus, which was transporting approximately 60 Zimbabwean nationals, collided with the small hatchback while travelling towards Stutterheim.

According to preliminary reports, the two vehicles were moving in opposite directions when the devastating impact occurred.

The force of the collision was so severe that the Volkswagen Polo, carrying five occupants, became lodged underneath the bus. All five people in the vehicle lost their lives in the crash.

Rescue teams had to deploy the Jaws of Life to extricate the victims from the wreckage of the crushed vehicle, a process that took several hours as emergency personnel worked carefully in the darkness to recover the bodies.

Meanwhile, dozens of injured passengers from the bus were treated at the scene before being transported to nearby hospitals for further medical evaluation.

Authorities confirmed that around 60 people sustained various injuries, though the severity of those injuries has not yet been fully disclosed.

The exact cause of the crash remains unclear and will be the focus of an ongoing investigation by law enforcement agencies. A case of culpable homicide and reckless driving has been opened at the Stutterheim police station.

Eastern Cape Transport and Community Safety MEC Xolile Nqatha expressed his condolences to the families of the victims and wished the injured a swift recovery.

“We convey our heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families during this difficult time,” Nqatha said.

“We also wish those who were injured a speedy recovery.”

The MEC further urged motorists to exercise caution and adhere strictly to road safety regulations.

Authorities are expected to release more details as investigations into the circumstances surrounding the crash continue.

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content