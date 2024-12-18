Five life sentences for man who raped minor relatives

The Johannesburg Regional Court has sentenced Ashraf Hartley, 34, to five life terms for the gruesome rapes of his minor relatives aged between 6 and 12 years in Bosmont, Johannesburg.

The court ordered the sentences not to run concurrently. One of the victims exposed the accused through a letter to her mother after receiving sex education at school. This prompted an investigation by Sergeant Masedi, and the accused was subsequently arrested. He was charged with four counts of rape and one count of compelled rape.

Accused was adopted as an infant by family

The investigation uncovered the harrowing pattern of abuses perpetrated by the accused, who was adopted into the family at 11-months-old.

As an adult, he started to prey on minor relatives over a period between 2008 and 2021. The accused manipulated and forced them into silence. In one instance, he forced one victim to rape his sister. Further evidence revealed a calculated and deliberate pattern of abuse, with the accused taking advantage of his position of trust to exploit and harm his younger relatives.

During court proceedings, the victims were consulted. Court preparation officer Dineo Theoha provided guidance on the court process. And she facilitated a victim impact statement, which revealed that the victims lost trust in those meant to protect them. They now face the difficult journey of rebuilding their self-worth and confidence.

Harrowing pattern of abuses

Regional Court Prosecutor Lorraine Nel further submitted that the impact of these acts extends far beyond physical injuries. The emotional trauma is deeper, more enduring and goes beyond the words in the victim impact statements.

The court remarked that the accused essentially gave each of the victims a life sentence. They will carry it with them for the rest of their lives and he has shown no sign of remorse.

The NPA said it remains committed to combating the scourge of GBV. It continues to advocate for harsher sentences for those who commit such crimes.

