Five Limpopo development agency workers arrested for graft

Five people have been arrested over fraud and money laundering accusations at the Sekhukhune Development Agency in Limpopo.

This comes after a whistleblower raised concerns that there were people who were illegally moving funds.

On Wednesday, the group appeared before the Limpopo Groblersdal Magistrate’s Court.

Probe into ghost payments for non-existent services

Elizabeth Tshidi Kubuzie, 51, Letsoalo Kgaogelo Chantelle, 37, Molefi Kubuzie, 26, Vicky Mantea Makanyane, 42, and Peter Mdluli, 39, were all remanded in custody after being denied bail.

According to Colonel Malesela Ledwaba, in 2022, a former board member of the Sekhukhune Development Agency opened an inquiry for investigation of ghost payments on services that were never rendered.

After the reports, one of the members of the agency informed the board that he found a court order placed underneath one of their offices.

“A preliminary investigation revealed that all the documentation, including the court order, were fraudulent. The stamp that was used on the court order was reported missing.

Bail denied as investigations continue

“A case was opened at Motetema police station. It was later transferred to Groblersdal police station for further investigation,” said Ledwaba.

“Five people were taken into custody once an investigation began.

“The matter was postponed for a formal bail application on May 30, 2025, following the suspects’ court appearance.”

Ledwaba said the police are still investigating the matter.

Lieutenant General Thembi Hadebe, the Limpopo provincial commissioner of police, congratulated the investigating officer, Colonel Sekhweni, and his team for keeping the suspects in jail. She also welcomed their arrest.

Roads Agency Limpopo’s beleaguered board

In August, the Roads Agency Limpopo (RAL) placed its CEO Gabriel Maluleke on precautionary suspension.

This was effective from August 30, while it continues its investigations into the challenges at the organisation. It comes after the agency’s board of directors made accusations against the MEC for public works. The MEC was accused of forcing members of the board to resign prematurely.

The beleaguered board abdicated from office just a few months after its appointment. It was chaired by Matome Ralebipi.

Its term of office, which had commenced in February, was supposed to run until 2027.

