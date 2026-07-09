Five police sergeants in court over ‘graft, extortion’

Five Vanderbijlpark police sergeants have appeared in court on charges of corruption and extortion after allegedly demanding money from a local business owner in exchange for not making an arrest.

The accused, Sergeants Johannes Thakhisi (45), Ntombeko Seya (44), Mpho Molatedi (39), Nhlanhla Sithole (42), and Tlokotsi Kganya (36), appeared in the Vanderbijlpark Regional Court on Tuesday, July 7.

The matter was postponed to July 13 for further investigation.

According to the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (Hawks), the five officers are attached to the Vanderbijlpark SAPS Task Team and were charged following an investigation conducted by the Hawks’ Vaal Serious Corruption Investigation (SCI) unit.

October 2024 incident

The charges stem from an incident that allegedly took place on October 27 2024.

The Hawks claim the officers conducted a raid at the Oreo Supermarket under the pretext of searching for illicit cigarettes.

During the operation, the officers allegedly demanded R100,000 from the business owner to avoid arrest. Following negotiations involving a third party, the amount was allegedly reduced to R25,000.

The complainant subsequently reported the matter to the Hawks’ Vaal Serious Corruption Investigation unit.

Sting operation

An undercover sting operation was authorised in an attempt to catch the suspects accepting the money. However, the operation was unsuccessful after the suspects allegedly failed to collect the cash due to operational delays.

Despite the setback, investigators continued gathering evidence. The Hawks said additional allegations of threats and intimidation against the complainant were later incorporated into the case docket.

Following the conclusion of the investigation, the matter was submitted to the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP), who authorised criminal prosecution.

Summonses were served on all five accused officers on June 18, compelling their appearance in court this week.

The case is expected to return to the Vanderbijlpark Regional Court on July 13.

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