Five shot dead, set alight in car in Philippi

Cape Town police are on the hunt for the perpetrators of an horrific crime in Philippi East on the Cape Flats.

Spokesperson Brigadier Novela Potelwa told Sunday World that five men including brothers were found dead and burned in their car.

She said witnesses told police that last night, four men ambushed the deceased as they drove in an area called Better Life.

Hunt is on for the killers

Potelwa said police suspect extortion was involved and are chasing some leads though nobody has been arrested yet.

“Obviously there is more that detectives know but can’t share with the public yet that has led them to this conclusion,” she said.

She also said police now know the identities of the deceased but are not ready to reveal that information. “Save to say two brothers are among the dead.”

He dragged her to the bushes and raped her

A 48-year-old man found guilty of raping an 8-year-old girl in Ngobodweni, northern KZN in October two years ago has been sentenced to two terms of life imprisonment.

The man cannot be named because the victim was his neighbour.

The court accepted that the man had only met the girl earlier that month on her way to his home to play with her friends.

He grabbed her and dragged her to the nearby bushes where he raped her.

Three days later, as she played with her friends in his year, he had called her inside the house and forced himself on her again.

After she reported the incident to her elders, they went to police.

The man was found guilty of the counts of rape, declared unfit to possess a firearm and his name added to the National Register for Sex Offenders.

