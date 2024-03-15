Five suspects in the kidnap murder of ex-soccer player granted bail

The Palm Ridge magistrate’s court has granted bail to five of the seven suspects accused of kidnapping and murdering an ex-Golden Arrow player.

Magistrate Katlego Mokoena granted them bail at R5,000 each.

Bhekisizwe “Shakira” Nkosi was a midfielder in the Premier Soccer league during the 2012/2013 season.

The gruesome murder is said to have caused terror in the community. Nkosi was kidnapped by seven suspects on December 25, 2023.

The family reached out to the Thathazonke Anti-Crime Unit to help find Nkosi, who was last seen with the five suspects.

Suspect linked victim to local kingpin

Investigations led to one of the suspects. He claimed that Shakira had been taken by a local businessman who alleged that he had stolen his car. The soccer star had allegedly been working for the drug kingpin and decided to stop working for him.

He was assaulted and later died. His body was dumped in the Brits Dam near Thokoza Gardens, East Rand. His body was discovered at the dam, four days later on December 29.

Initially, Mokoena told the state that the suspects should not be granted bail.

Magistrate opposed to bail

She said she also considered the statements of the investigating officer and the petition. The petition was handed over to court by the community. In it they demanded that the suspects should not be granted bail.

Mokoena stated that the investigating officer gave a clear indication that the suspects tried to evade arrest during several attempts to get them.

“The role played by Ekurhuleni Thatha-Zonke Anti-crime Unit is commended. They assisted the cops by handing over some of the suspects to the police station,” she said.

During court proceedings on Thursday, Mokoena also said the court should consider that the suspects have the right to get bail. She said this was because they have not been found guilty before the law.

Forced by law to grant them bail

“The petition from the community was signed by 130 people and they stated that some of the suspects are alleged to be drug dealers. However, there is no case that linked some of the suspects to such crime,” said Mokoena

She granted bail to five of the accused, while accused number seven was released on warning.

Accused one and three have abandoned their bail application as they have previous matters pending against them.

The magistrate gave the five suspects strict bail conditions, instructing them not to contact the witnesses and intimidate them.

Strict bail conditions

She also firmly instructed that the five suspects should report at Ramokonopi police station from Monday to Friday.

Mokoena said accused number one and three will remain behind bars because they abandoned their bail application.

One of the community members in attendance, Nokulunga Mazibili, says she is disappointed that the accused were granted bail.

The victim’s family spokesman, who asked not to be named, said the family is dissatisfied with the bail decision.

“We are extremely sad with the outcome because the constitution of this country continues to give too many rights and protection to wrongdoers.

“The perpetrators of all the horrors and lawbreakers commit all these crimes knowing they won’t face any consequences.

He said the family has lost faith in the criminal justice of South Africa.

Victim’s family not happy with bail

“How come did the accused get bail? After they allegedly murdered our son, and brother and dumped him into a dam like a dog.

“Do people understand how it feels to be told you need to make funeral arrangements for your loved one in 24 hours?

“Do people understand how it feels for the mother to bury their son without being allowed to see him in a coffin because the body was extremely [decomposed]?

“As the community, we support the family of the deceased, and we understand the accused have the right to get bail. We feel bad that they received bail, all we need is justice for Bhekisizwe,” Mazibili said.