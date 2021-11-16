VIEW OUR 2021 HEROIC WOMEN
E-edition
Subscribe
VIEW OUR 2021 HEROIC WOMEN
News

Flags at half-mast for De Klerk

By Sunday World
CAPE TOWN, SOUTH AFRICA - JANUARY 31: FW de Klerk and his wife Elita Georgiades at the FW de Klerk Foundation Conference at the Raddison Blue Hotel in Waterfront on January 31, 2020 in Cape Town, South Africa. The FW de Klerk Foundation yearly hosts a conference on February 2nd. This year the event falls on January 31st to coincide with the announcement in Parliament in 1990 of the release of Nelson Mandela and other prisoners and the unbanning of several organisations. Each year the conference tackles a topical theme, with input from a diverse range of influential speakers. Photo by Gallo Images/Brenton Geach)

Johannesburg – President Cyril Ramaphosa has directed that the National Flag be flown at half-mast from sunset tomorrow morning until Sunday evening as a show of respect for the late former President FW de Klerk.

De Klerk passed away at the age of 85 last week following a battle with cancer.

His foundation, the FW de Klerk Foundation, has announced that De Klerk’s cremation will be held on Sunday, followed by his funeral.

Both ceremonies will be privately held.

In a statement, the Presidency said the government will announce a State memorial service for De Klerk.

“Government has consulted the De Klerk family and the FW de Klerk Foundation as part of preparing for this event in which government leaders, leaders of political parties and representatives of civil society will participate.”

De Klerk was State President from 1989 to 1994 and was Deputy President in the democratic dispensation from 1994 to 1996.

– SAnews.gov.za

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Author


Latest News

Most Read Posts

Sponsored Content

Newsletter Signup

Subscribe to our newsletter to stay in touch with the latest news!

Categories

The company

Sunday World

Fundudzi Media (Pty) Ltd. All rights reserved.
Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our
terms & conditions and privacy policy.

Sunday World Notifications Would you like to receive notifications on latest updates? No Yes