Flexible work could unlock hidden SA workforce

As South Africa pushes for stronger economic growth, new research suggests that something as simple as flexible working could bring thousands of skilled people back into the workplace and keep many others from walking away.

An International Workplace Group (IWG) report reveals that nearly half (44%) of former part-time workers are considering returning to work, provided they are offered more flexibility in how and where they work.

The findings point to a major opportunity for businesses struggling with talent shortages and productivity challenges.

Commuting to work is no longer financially viable

Core to the issue is a growing disconnect between traditional office expectations and the realities facing workers, especially rising commuting costs. For many, the daily trip to work is no longer financially viable.

The data shows that 40% of current part-time workers would leave the workforce entirely if they were required to commute to an office every day. At the same time, 49% say they would consider quitting if flexible work options were taken away.

According to Stats SA, there are more than 1,14-million part-time workers in South Africa, accounting for 6.7% of the workforce. This group represents a significant and often overlooked economic lever.

Flexibility is a powerful incentive

The warning signs are already visible. Around 31% of part-time workers who are now required to return to the office full-time are actively looking for new jobs. Even more concerning, 55% say they would resign if long-distance commuting became a regular requirement.

On the flip side, flexibility is proving to be a powerful incentive. More than half (55%) of former part-time workers say they would return to work if offered flexible arrangements, while 57% say working closer to home, through local workspaces or hybrid setups, would make employment more attractive.

Potential to increase productivity

There is also clear potential to increase productivity. Nearly two-thirds (63%) of current part-time workers say they would be willing to work more hours if given greater flexibility. For businesses, this represents a direct opportunity to expand output without necessarily increasing headcount.

The benefits extend beyond younger workers. For older employees, part-time roles combined with flexible working are helping to delay retirement, with 45% saying it has allowed them to stay economically active for longer.

Risk losing valuable talent

However, the cost of commuting remains a major barrier. About 41% of former part-time workers say transport expenses have stopped them from returning to work, while 44% of those currently employed part-time say rising travel costs are making it harder to justify staying employed.

IWG CEO Mark Dixon says businesses that ignore these realities risk losing valuable talent.

“High commuting costs combined with limited flexibility are a challenge for many part-time workers. By offering greater flexibility over how and where work is done, businesses can not only retain these team members but also attract skilled individuals back into the workforce,” he says.

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