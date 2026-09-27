Flood warning issued for DR2951 between Kamasies and Rooifontein

Authorities have urged motorists and residents to exercise extreme caution after flash floods rendered the DR2951 route between Kamasies and Rooifontein in the Northern Cape inaccessible.

A strong, fast-flowing river has flooded the road, leaving the community temporarily cut off from access to essential services. Officials have warned road users not to attempt crossing the flooded road or river, stressing that flash-flood conditions can change rapidly and remain dangerous even if water levels appear to be decreasing.

The Namaqua technical team of the Department of Roads and Public Works is installing warning signs and conducting a technical assessment to establish a safe alternative access route.

The department is working closely with the Kamiesberg municipal technical manager and the district disaster manager, while the DRPW Rapid Response Team remains on standby to monitor conditions.

Alternative route pending

An alternative route will be communicated once the technical assessment is complete and a safe passage has been confirmed.

Water levels are expected to subside within two days, depending on weather and river conditions.

Authorities have appealed to the community for patience and cooperation during this period.

“We urge all road users to remain vigilant and avoid crossing flooded roads. Your safety is our priority,” the department said in its statement.