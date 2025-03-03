Flooding halts operations at SA’s five ports of entry

Flooding brought on by heavy rains has forced the country’s five ports of entry to halt operations.

The announcement was made on Monday by Mmemme Mogotsi, the deputy assistant commissioner and spokesperson for the Border Management Authority (BMA).

The five ports that are impacted are Stockpoort, Makgobistad, Bray, Groblersbridge, and Pontdrift, according to Mogotsi.

“The commissioner of the Border Management Authority, Dr Michael Masiapato, has announced the temporary suspension of operations at five ports of entry due to severe flooding caused by heavy rainfall,” said Mogotsi.

BMA officials airlifted to safety

“The affected ports are Stockpoort, Makgobistad, Bray, Groblersbridge, and Pontdrift. At Stockpoort port of entry, operations have been suspended as the port is completely surrounded by water.

“The corridor leading to the port, the operational area, and the bridge after the port have been submerged.”

She continued: “The BMA and other law enforcement officials were stranded on the island where the immigration office is located, making movement impossible.

“In response, [members of] the emergency medical services [EMS] in Limpopo were activated yesterday to evacuate affected employees, including all law enforcement officers, using an EMS helicopter.”

Additionally, Mogotsi confirmed that Bray and Groblersbridge ports of entry have also been flooded, resulting in a temporary suspension of operations, and Makgobistad port of entry is still temporarily closed due to the flooding of the Molopo River.

“Pontdrift port of entry continues to be affected by high water levels, and operations remain suspended until further notice,” said Mogotsi.

Alternative arrangements

Water levels at the Derdepoort port of entry have decreased, and regular operations have since resumed, according to the BMA.

As alternatives for cross-border movement, travellers and commercial operators are encouraged to use the ports of entry at Ramatlabama, Kopfontein, Beitbridge, and Skilpadshek.

“The BMA continues to closely monitor weather conditions across all ports of entry and will provide timely updates as the situation develops.

“We urge travellers and transporters to make alternative arrangements and remain informed through official BMA communication channels,” said Mogotsi.

