FlySafair adds colourful designs to celebrate SA’s diverse cultures

FlySafair, a low-cost airline, has selected six South African artists once again, who each created a unique design that celebrated their favourite parts of the country and its diverse cultures.

The children behind FlySafair’s charitable partner Wings and Wishes, which transports financially disadvantaged and chronically ill children to places where they can receive life-saving medical care, created the seventh special edition.

The airline launched this campaign in 2022 and is currently running it for the second time.

It served as a means of assisting regional artists and assisting people in rediscovering the joy of flying following the stress of the pandemic.

Maryke Pienaar, a marketing manager at FlySafair, told Sunday World that they made contact with an agency called The Arts Squad, which represents storyboard artists, illustrators, and cartoonists.

A celebration of all that there is to see

“We asked the artists to create a piece that celebrates their favourite part of South Africa. Each with their own story to tell, the result is a celebration of all that there is to see in South Africa,” said Pienaar.

“The designs have been converted into aircraft-approved materials and are being placed on the selected aircraft’s interior.

“As a collective, they are a fantastic reflection of just how wide a range of special and unique experiences the country has to offer, bringing more life and fun to the FlySafair flying experience.”

After founding his prosperous agency in 1994 and taking a risk at a time when people were quitting in large numbers, Glen James, a former employee of FlySafair, claimed to have found freedom in advertising.

Zinhle Zee Sithebe, a creative force from Centurion who was a finalist in Nando’s hot designer competition, drew inspiration from her rich Zulu heritage.

As a proponent of self-love, she emphasises diversity in her artwork and draws attention to the distinct and frequently nuanced identities of people in her immediate vicinity.

Her design for FlySafair, which features Zulu and Ndebele patterns as well as elephants —which she believes symbolise the fortitude and humility of South Africans — draws on her love for her heritage.

Megan Andrew’s passion for colour and all things whimsical has led her to a multi-faceted career as an illustrator, photographer, graphic designer, and children’s book author.

Drawing inspiration from her favourite Disney movies and tattoo art, Andrew has become known for fun, happy, and colourful designs.

Wesley van Eeden discovered his love for painting while exploring Durban’s streets with his friends and a skateboard.

These explorations of the town in search of fresh skating spots helped Wesley hone his ability to see past the obvious and recognise beauty in the everyday.

His style draws inspiration from street art and comic book styles, and he aspires to work as a designer for a significant skateboarding brand.

Maggie de Vos’ last-minute decision to change study paths led her to the world of illustration.

Today, the passionate creative and lecturer enjoys playing with humour and looking at the subtle dance that is everyday human interaction.

Jade Klara from Cape Town is an ocean lover who finds inspiration for her perfectly imperfect creations from everyday life, the ocean, and old books.

She has always had an innate desire to express the internal feelings people struggle to express externally through art.

Her FlySafair piece draws on the excitement she experienced when taking a trip as a child, laced with nostalgia and a passion for the South African coast.

Percy Mabandu an artist said the art feels like it was made for a marketing campaign he believes it is more of a design than art.

“It would have been great if the agency or their airline client would have been more imaginative and creatively ambitious in the way they use this campaign to speak to our modern and traditional cultural heritages.”

“These images are devoid of usable meaning. The campaign squanders what could have been an opportunity to be meaningful and culturally important for our contemporary moment,” said Mabandu.

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content