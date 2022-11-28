Focus on men during launch of 16 Days of Activism campaign

The Gauteng provincial government, led by premier Panyaza Lesufi, has launched the 16 Days of Activism campaign for no violence against women and children at the Jabulani Amphitheatre in Soweto.

Men from all sectors of society attended the launch recently, including soccer legends Brian Baloyi and Jerry Skhosana, to mention a few.

The provincial department of community safety, headed by Faith Mazibuko, said the campaign will focus more on mobilising men because they are seen to be the perpetrators of violence against women and children.

The department is confident that following the medium-term budget policy statement by finance MEC Jacob Mamabolo last week, the province will be well-positioned to wage a war against crime, corruption, vandalism and lawlessness.

Mamabolo told the provincial legislature on Thursday that R173-million will go towards improving the safety of citizens through the recruitment of peace wardens, the procurement of drones, the procurement of patrol vehicles, and panic buttons.

Lesufi assured that law-enforcement agencies will continue to work with the private security industry through the provincial operational command centre to ensure that resources are shared in the fight against crime.

He also committed that there will be ongoing awareness campaigns by the provincial government on the scourge of gender-based violence and femicide through community dialogues and door-to-door engagements.

