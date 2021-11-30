Footballer George Lebese is now a DJ

Johannesburg- Former Kaizer Chiefs and Mamelodi Sundowns player George Lebese has taken a totally different route in life after football overseas did not yield the results he’d hoped for.

The 32 year-old has shared in an Instagram story that he has no team as his contract with the International team, Switchback Football Club ended early this year.

“Due to the decision the president of the US made on the 26th Jan to close borders for South Africa with no exception! I am not able to travel to fulfil my contract with my team and after patiently waiting to see if it opens, two months are passing with no upliftment and the club proposed a termination to minimise risk from both ends,” he wrote.

After his contract’s termination, Lebese trained with Swallows Football Club for 3 weeks, which did not materialise.

Recently, in an interview with one of the SABC radio stations, Lebese said he had to call the team manager and asked if the team was going to take him.

“I called the manager because I was renting a place, I wanted to know if they were going to take me or not, he just told me that they will let me know. And then I came back because I obviously moved from Gauteng to Mpumalanga. I cannot stay that side and rent and spend money without a clear indication of what was going to happen. I just read in the newspapers that I did not fit the team’s formation” he said.

“There was never a point in my life that I ever thought I would not have a team. I have tried having contact with the NFD teams, but again it comes back to reality, if it comes it comes and if it does not, it does not. An advice I would give to upcoming players and everyone else who wants to play soccer at a young age is that, they must use the opportunity and play for themselves because once it gets at a certain point this game will spit you out like you have never came in,” he said.

He further said he is at peace, because he tried getting back to football but he could not.

“The reality is George does not have a team and George needs to move on. Let’s try something else, because that side of life did not work out,” he said.

He has since been spotted live on his Instagram, spinning the discs.

Damn George Lebese. Mara Asbonge🔥 pic.twitter.com/4p1Gwt4bcu — 7 TIMES BDO (@Gonzosforever) November 29, 2021

Of all players to leave Chiefs, I think George Lebese regrets it more than anyone. That was a miscalculated move. — Sweet_T (@Tsietsi_Mohale) November 29, 2021

Nothing happens overnight in football, George Lebese knows this. To become a good footballer is a process and the inverse is also true. You get opportunities along the way to arrest the downward spiral and if you don’t act, the game forsakes you. — Una Theti (@Sgadi28) September 7, 2021

Is there no way for George Lebese to revive his football career? — Mologadi Nomhlekhabo Keratilwe (@Trixx_Ray) November 30, 2021

George Lebese is a DJ now… nice… never give up… if one hustle stops, move on to the next 🔥🔥🔥 https://t.co/e25H3LIUJU — Kat B (@KATLEGOBANDA11) November 30, 2021

Nice mixing there by George lebese — Papa Lesedi (@Edd_Everything) November 29, 2021

