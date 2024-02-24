Actor Phila Madlingozi ‘grazing on greener grass’ after soapie exit

Former Gqeberha: The Empire actor Phila Madlingozi believes the grass is greener on the other side of the show after he was fired.

Madlingozi played the role of the spoilt-brat Ntando, the illegitimate heir to the polygamous Mxenge family. He has now been replaced by Oros Mampofu as of Season 2 of the telenovela.

The production has also let go of Luzuko Mxenge, played by Noxolo Grootboom, Bulelwa “Bullet” Mxenge, played by Zikhona Zodlaka, Zimi Banisi playing Mpilo Mxenge, and Sibabalwe Bobo as Fundiswa Mxenge.

New amazing talent

“Gqeberha: The Empire was a big production being taken on and making history as a first in the Eastern Cape. But with this comes a few challenges. And so when the future of the production was discussed I was let go,” said Madlingozi.

“I liked working with the cast because we all treated one another as friends. I had shared the stage with some of them before. It was like a union, and an introduction to new amazing talent.

“With that being said, I was the baby here because I was being taught the ins and outs of a telenovela. Considering that I have never really starred in on before.”

New adventures

But not all is doom and gloom for the actor as he recently formed part of the new podcast, The Salacious Pod. The podcast is co-hosted by YouTuber Lasizwe Dambuza and radio talent Naomi Brown.

Madlingozi said the podcast zooms into relationship demands of the modern day. It questions what people expect from various genders, and what marriage and commitment mean in today’s world.

He said being part of the production has been a scary journey as he has been worried about comments from podcasters. However, he feels it was an opportunity to broaden his skills base.

Madlingozi said he was made aware of The Salacious Pod opportunity while he was still on the telenovela. He flew to Joburg for the audition, and in no time he was accepted alongside the co-presenters.

First-time jitters

“I was so excited to hear that I made it through. But it hit me that this will be a first for me. So I kept on thinking about the criticism that would come afterwards.

“However, I would say that sharing the couch with Naomi and Lasizwe made me feel at ease. That’s because these are my friends and we all drink at the same spot,” said the new podcaster.

“We are a family of two brothers and a sister. This helps with the authenticity and quality of the production. Because we blend in so well and there is no pretense. We know and understand each other to the levels we need to.”

Nurturing talent from home

Madlingozi said he was also looking forward to preparing drama students for the entertainment industry in Eastern Cape. This while he was still focused on this new venture.

He said this was motivated by the Gqeberha: The Empire production. It had to do with raising the hopes and dreams of future thespians in the province. Also instilling hope that they would not need to go to other provinces for opportunities.

He said the door has been opened for more productions. And that all those who aspire to be actors should stay put in the province.

More projects in the works

“Eastern Cape is home to great artists. We should now embrace our talent in our own home. On the other hand, I am also working to release an EP this year. This is following my two singles Igaqa le Ice and Omomoge which is currently doing well in Nigeria. It’s time I spread my wings and lived up to my dreams,” said Madlingozi.

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content