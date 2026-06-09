Ford SA slams ‘fraudulent’ appointment of Clinton Myburgh as director, opens criminal case

The company said this in a media statement, stating it had become aware of the listing of Clinton Ward Myburgh as a non-executive director with the state-owned entity Companies and Intellectual Property Commission (CIPC), stressing that the appointment is “entirely false”.

The company stressed that it does not recognise, authorise or approve this appointment, and Myburgh has no association with the company in any capacity.

The automaker cautioned customers, partners and stakeholders that any transactions or agreements entered into with Myburgh as a purported Ford representative are invalid and unenforceable.

Criminal case opened

Ford has since taken legal action, confirming that it has opened a criminal case with the South African Police Service, citing fraud, extortion and misrepresentation. It has also lodged a formal objection with the CIPC over the listing.

The company said it has requested an urgent explanation from the CIPC regarding how the appointment was recorded without its knowledge, involvement or consent.

Ford reiterated its commitment to strict corporate governance standards and said it would vigorously defend its position.

The matter is now under investigation, with the company reserving all its rights as it seeks to resolve the issue.