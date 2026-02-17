Foreign national caught driving bakkie stolen in Gauteng

Communication between police investigators in Gauteng and Mpumalanga resulted in the swift recovery of a suspected stolen Toyota Hilux GD-6 and the arrest of a foreign national on the N4 near Alkmaar, outside Mbombela.

Mpumalanga police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Jabu Ndubane said members of the White River Flying Squad made the breakthrough on Monday afternoon after receiving information about the stolen vehicle reported earlier in the day in Kameldrift, Gauteng.

“Members of the White River Flying Squad successfully recovered a suspected stolen vehicle and arrested a foreign national on Monday, 16 February 2026, at approximately 15:00 on the N4 near Alkmaar,” Ndubane said on Tuesday.

She said police acted on intelligence, indicating that the stolen vehicle was travelling toward Mbombela.

Intelligence report on stolen vehicle

“Police received information regarding a stolen Toyota Hilux that had been reported earlier the same day in Kameldrift, Gauteng Province,” Ndubane said.

“Acting swiftly on this information, members conducted routine patrols along the N4. That was when they spotted a vehicle matching the description of the reported stolen Toyota Hilux travelling towards Nelspruit.”

The vehicle was stopped and inspected, leading to the arrest of a 26-year-old Mozambican national.

“The vehicle was stopped. And upon further investigation and verification, it was positively identified as the vehicle reported stolen in Kameldrift,” Ndubane said.

Vehicle had false registration plates

She added that the suspect was arrested on a charge of possession of a suspected stolen motor vehicle. Ndubane said the Toyota GD-6 was found fitted with false registration plates. Certain interior components had also been removed.

“Further inspection revealed that certain interior components of the vehicle had been removed. This was possibly in preparation for the removal of a tracking device,” she said.

The recovered vehicle has been taken to the Vehicle Identification Section for safekeeping. And further forensic investigation on the vehicle will continue.

The suspect is expected to appear before the Nelspruit Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday afternoon.

Meanwhile, Acting Mpumalanga Provincial Commissioner Major General (Dr) Zeph Mkhwanazi has commended the officers involved. He also warned criminals that police will continue to intensify visibility and patrols along major routes. This aims to curb vehicle-related crimes.

