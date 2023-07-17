Foreign national due in court for trafficking heroin worth R75m

A foreign national is in custody after he was caught with heroin worth a staggering R75-million.

The 49-year-old, who was arrested on Sunday, is expected to make his first court appearance in the Carolina magistrate’s court in Mpumalanga on Wednesday.

Police spokesperson Colonel Katlego Mogale explained: “The K9 unit in Witrivier in Mpumalanga rushed to assist the Hawks’ narcotics bureau after receiving a tip-off about a truck transporting illegal drugs.”

The drug bust was as a result of the trilateral planning cell team established by the ministries responsible for policing in South Africa, Mozambique and Tanzania to counter heroin trafficking through the southern route.

Mogale said various role players took part in a multi-disciplinary police operation. After the truck was pulled over, it was escorted to the Badplaas police station.

He confirmed that the Elukwatini fire department assisted in opening a concealed compartment of the truck, leading to the discovery of 250 heroine bricks weighing 1kg each.

It has been reported that the drugs entered the country via Mozambique and were destined for the international market.

Police are investigating how the truck was cleared at the border before entering South Africa.

