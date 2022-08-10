E-edition
Foreigners charged with gruesome rape of models

By Anelisa Sibanda
Police crack down on illegal zama zamas during a raid in Krugersdorp on Wednesday. This comes after eight women, who were filming a video at an unused mine dump in West Village, were raped and robbed, allegedly by a gang of armed zama zamas. / Gallo Images

The Krugersdorp magistrate’s court has charged seven foreign nationals with multiple counts of rape, robbery, and for being in the country illegally following the gang rape of a group of women at an abandoned mine dump in West Village.

Since the horrific attack over a week ago, aggrieved residents on the West Rand have taken to the streets to hunt for illegal miners believed to be from Lesotho and who are accused of crime in the area.

During the protests last week, one person was killed and dozens others suspected of being the illegal miners were stripped naked and sjamboked before being handed over to the police.

Over 80 illegal miners were initially arrested for being in the country illegally while the police investigated possible links to the rapes at a mine dump.

