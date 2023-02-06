Foreigners due in court for murder of Bloemfontein businessman

Three suspects between the ages of 26 to 33 have been arrested and will make their first appearance in court on Tuesday for the alleged murder of a Bloemfontein businessman.

The businessman, Tumelo Phiri, owned the By Hoek Lounge.

Police reports show that Phiri was closing for business early on Sunday morning when a suspect, identified as a foreign national, approached him and fired a hail of bullets. Phiri died on the spot.

Police spokesperson Colonel Thabo Covane said the 45-year-old businessman had intervened when a fight broke out in the lounge earlier, only to be threatened by the suspect who promised that he would come back for him.

“When the suspect was shooting at Phiri, one bystander was also hit on the hand. The 30-year-old male suspect was traced and arrested in Mafora, Mangaung,” said Covane.

“Two other suspects aged 26 and 33 were arrested as accomplices to the murder incident. A case of murder and attempted murder was opened at the Mangaung police station. Charges of defeating the ends of justice and violation of the Immigration Act were added as all the three suspects are foreign nationals.”

The men are expected to appear at the Bloemfontein magistrate’s court.

