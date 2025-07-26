Forensic firm to probe Umngeni-Uthukela Water for corruption

The Umngeni-Uthukela Water (UUW) in KwaZulu-Natal, which supplies bulk water to municipalities in the province and generates billions in profits annually, is under investigation.

The investigation will focus on the board members and executives of the entity under the Department of Water and Sanitation (DWS).

Sunday World has seen an internal memo dated 6 May 2025 in which the DWS’s Sinky Letsholo announced the investigation to UUW board and staff.

Probe made official

“Please be advised that Nexus Forensics has been appointed to investigate at UUW regarding the allegations of maladministration, conflict of interest, and possible corruption. Ms Wendy Mnyandu from Nexus, copied on this email, to contact you,” reads Letsholo’s email, which was marked as “high” priority.

UUW spokesperson Siyabonga Maphumulo referred all questions to the department, whose spokesperson Wisane Mavasa confirmed that the Centurion-based firm had been appointed to investigate.

Nexus Forensics prides itself on offering a comprehensive solution in all aspects of fraud and corruption deterrence, prevention, and response, according to its website.

The investigation will cover alleged corruption from December 2023 to February 2024, when it is alleged that some board members colluded with executives and the bids adjudication committees to manipulate tender awards.

She added that the investigation was instituted after a Durban-based forensic company, IFS, made the corruption allegations.

“The investigations are focused on the allegations levelled by the Integrity Forensic Solutions (IFS) through their legal representative of maladministration, conflict of interest, and possible corruption by the current members of the Board and the executive Management of the UUW.

Umhlathuze water was shut down

“IFS was appointed by Mhlathuze Water in November 2021 to provide forensic audit services. This contract was due to expire in November 2024. Following the disestablishment of Mhlathuze Water and the establishment of UUW, the board reviewed all contracts it inherited from Mhlathuze Water. Between December 2023 and February 2024, the board of UUW decided to terminate the contract with Integrity Forensic Solutions (IFS),” Mavasa said.

IFS was involved in the investigation that fingered former eThekwini mayor Zandile Gumede in Durban Solid Waste tender irregularities. It is also involved in the prosecution of Gumede and her co-accused in the Durban High Court.

The last probe at UUW unearthed corruption and resulted in several executives leaving the entity.