Forget energy drinks, Rooibos is ideal energy boost for matriculants

As matric final exams begin, thousands of Grade 12 pupils are facing one of the most challenging academic periods of their lives.

Since there is a lot of pressure to do well in these exams, this period can be too much for many.

Coffee and energy drinks are loaded with caffeine, and often sugar

Future job prospects and university admission eligibility are frequently determined by matriculation results. This makes a lot of pupils resort to drinking coffee or energy drinks for those long study sessions.

However, Adele du Toit, spokesperson for the SA Rooibos Council (SARC) says unlike coffee or energy drinks that are loaded with caffeine and often sugar, Rooibos offers a steady, natural energy boost without overstimulating the nervous system.

These stimulants could provide a short-term energy boost. However, experts warn that they can also have serious adverse effects. These include jitters, crashes, and irregular sleep patterns.

“Rooibos is a caffeine-free herbal tisane made from the leaves of the Aspalathus linearis plant. It is native to the Cederberg region of the Western Cape. Its gentle, nourishing properties make it an ideal companion for students. Those enduring the demanding period of exam preparation,” said Du Toit.

Far kinder to the body and mind

She further said Rooibos is a natural beverage that offers long-lasting energy, focus, and health benefits. It does this without the possible drawbacks of excessive caffeine or sugar intake. It is an alternative that is far kinder to the body and mind.

“Caffeine in coffee and energy drinks can lead to spikes in energy followed by crashes. This leaves students feeling fatigued after a few hours of hyper-alertness. Rooibos, on the other hand, doesn’t contain caffeine.

“But it helps to promote alertness through its antioxidant-rich content. Without leading to the jittery side effects or energy slumps typically associated with caffeinated drinks.

“Oxidative stress has been linked to reduced cognitive function and memory issues. Both of which are crucial during exam time. Rooibos’ ability to reduce oxidative damage could therefore help maintain mental clarity.

“It could improve focus and support memory retention. These benefits make Rooibos a smart choice for students looking to keep their minds sharp. And to keep their bodies balanced during exams.”

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content