Former ANC activist Loyiso Nkohla gunned down

Former ANC Youth League activist and City of Cape Town councilor Loyiso Nkohla has been gunned down in Philippi, Cape Town.

Former Seskhona People’s Movement leader Loyiso Nkohla has been fatally shot inside the yard of Philippi/Browns Farm mobile police station. Thembinkosi Phupha, a former ANC councillor was wounded during the shooting pic.twitter.com/PrRbIbGfxf — Veve (@LudidiVelani) April 17, 2023

At the time of his murder on Monday, Nkohla had been with another former ANC councillor Thembinkosi Pupa who also sustained gunshot wounds and was rushed to the hospital.

Nkohla and Pupa had been in the area to engage with shack dwellers, who have built their homes on the railway line, on behalf of the Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa.

Most recently, Nkohla worked with the Patriotic Alliance (PA) before he announced his departure from politics.

In addition to pursuing his personal development and community activism, Nkohla said at the time that another reason for his departure from the politics was to pursue his academic studies.

PA leader Gayton McKenzie said: “It is unfortunate that Loyiso Nkohla was shot dead. He had a deep love for people and always thought that he was a politician, but I always reminded him that he was an activist.

“I can’t think of any single person who would have wanted Loyiso dead.

“He was very close to my heart, and I would like to share my condolences to his family and friends. As for the two months that he worked with the Patriotic Alliances, he made an impact, I am truly saddened by his sudden passing.”

Police spokesperson Warrant Officer Joseph Swartbooi said the circumstances of the shooting are under investigation.

“Nyanga police arrived at Philippi railway station, where Nkohla was reportedly addressing a meeting, to find the wounded body of a 40-year-old male. Three other people were injured in the shooting,” said Swartbooi.

Nkohla was best known for his participation in a 2013 Ses’khona Peoples Rights Movement sanitation-related protest in which he and Andile Lili were dubbed poo-throwers.

Previously, Nkohla served as deputy chairperson of the Dullah Omar region in Cape Town, and became an ANC councillor in 2011.

