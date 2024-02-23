Former ANC MP Vincent Smith’s corruption case postponed

The corruption case against former ANC MP Vincent Smith has been postponed once again as the Johannesburg High Court awaits the provision of a trial date.

Smith appeared before the court for a second pre-trial attempt on Friday.

His legal journey hit a snag last November during his initial pre-trial appearance when the state cited unpreparedness from the defence’s side, leading to a postponement.

“My client was ready. To say we were not ready is incorrect,” the defence countered.

Allegations of tax evasion

The charges against Smith span a period from March 2009 to 2018, including allegations of tax evasion, corruption, and violations of the Financial Intelligence Centre Act.

Central to the accusations is the alleged concealment of over R28-million in taxable income.

Among the prominent figures implicated in the case is former Bosasa boss Angelo Agrizzi.

Agrizzi is accused of providing Smith with bribes in return for Smith’s political clout and security.

“Smith stands accused in his capacity as well as representative capacity for his company, Euroblitz 48,” the National Prosecuting Authority’s investigating directorate’s spokesperson, Sindisiwe Seboka, explained.

“He is charged with corruption for the gratifications he received from Bosasa in the form of security upgrades to his home in Gauteng.

“He also faces corruption charges for accepting further gratifications from Waterfall Golf Estate and Clidet 69.”

Failure to disclose gratifications

Seboka explained further: “The accused also faces charges for accepting cash transferred into his bank account and his company from Bosasa and other people unknown to the state.

“Additional charges include failure to disclose to parliament’s Register of Members’ Interest the gratifications, cash deposits, and money that were paid to him by Waterfall Golf Estate and Clidet 69.

“The investigating directorate was able to enrol further tax charges with help from the South African Revenue Service.”

The court has scheduled Smith’s next appearance for April 22.

Meanwhile, his co-accused, Agrizzi, is undergoing a separate trial and is expected to return to court on February 29.

