Former Bosasa boss Angelo Agrizzi pleads guilty in graft case, sentenced to 10 years

The Investigating Directorate Against Corruption (IDAC) has reached a plea and sentence agreement with Angelo Agrizzi, the former chief operations officer of Bosasa.

On Thursday, Agrizzi pleaded guilty to three counts of corruption and one count of money laundering at the Pretoria High Court.

Two of the corruption charges are based on Section 4(1)(b) of the Prevention and Combating of Corrupt Activities Act, and the third charge is for breaking Section 7(1)(b)

The money laundering charge is in contravention of Section 4 of the Prevention of Organised Crime Act (POCA).

The charges relate to corruption involving former Department of Correctional Services officials Linda Morris Mti and Patrick O’Connell Gillingham, as well as former National Assembly member Vincent George Smith, who chaired the portfolio committee on correctional services.

Agrizzi was sentenced to 10 years’ imprisonment for each of the four counts, adding up to 40 years in total.

The sentence is wholly suspended for five years under several conditions, including that Agrizzi fully cooperate with IDAC investigators and South African Police Service officials.

He is required to provide affidavits detailing his knowledge of corruption involving both public and private officials linked to Bosasa.

Agrizzi to assist the NPA

IDAC spokesperson Henry Mamothame said the agreement was an important step in ensuring accountability.

“While the crimes committed were severe and form a key part of state capture, this agreement secures a clear conviction and ensures Agrizzi’s continued and truthful cooperation with investigators,” he said.

Agrizzi will be required to testify in future court proceedings and provide statements under Section 204 of the Criminal Procedure Act.

His cooperation is expected to assist the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) in its ongoing investigations and prosecutions of other high-level individuals implicated in the Bosasa corruption network.

The NPA’s asset forfeiture unit will also move forward with a confiscation inquiry under POCA to recover the proceeds of the criminal activities.

“This outcome ensures that the pursuit of broader accountability remains our top priority,” Mamothame added.

READ MORE: Angelo Agrizzi back in court for fraud, corruption charges

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content