Former deputy president David Mabuza’s desperate bid to save his life

In a desperate bid to save his life, former deputy president David “DD” Mabuza quietly embarked on a campaign to raise money to leave the country for Russia to seek medical care.

Sunday World can exclusively reveal that some three weeks ago, Mabuza, who was fondly known in the political realm by his moniker ”The Cat”, tried to raise hundreds of thousands of rands to charter a plane to an infirmary in Moscow, where he used to receive medical care in the past.

Upon investigation, the publication established that some of Mabuza’s close allies were unaware of the fundraising strategy since he was directly speaking to the people he had contacted for help.

Multiple sources confirmed that Mabuza was in Russia sometime last month for routine treatment at an academic facility, coinciding with the dates when he personally made requests for funds from high-profile individuals whose names are known to this publication.

Three independent sources said the medical treatment in Russia was relatively cheap compared to South Africa because the ruble is weaker than the rand, and the facility was partly publicly funded.

The sources doubted the veracity of the fundraising information, reasoning that he had stable business interests and allies who would have been ready to come through where his finances fell short.

However, Sunday World understands that Mabuza, the former deputy president of the ANC, did not want to board a commercial plane at OR Tambo because he did not want the sensitive details of his trip to the Vladimir Putin-led country to be leaked.

According to a senior ANC politician, who did not want to be named, Mabuza phoned his close party allies and told them he had been under the weather and wanted to leave the country to receive medical treatment in the Russian Federation, but he needed substantial funds to do so.

According to the source, Mabuza disclosed to them that he was suffering from cancer that was induced by the poison-laced food he ingested several years ago. “Remember the story that he was poisoned.

“He indicated that the poison had caused the cancer in his body, and only the Russians were able to treat him. So, he wanted the money to go there and receive the treatment.”

The source said that although they couldn’t vividly remember the quantum Mabuza requested, it was an astronomical amount, and that is why they could not raise it.

“Unfortunately, the amount was too steep; we could not afford it,” said the politician.

Another politician, who also did not want to be identified, confirmed that the violently ill Mabuza wanted to leave the country to seek medical attention abroad, and had asked for financial assistance from his comrades, as he did not have enough funds at the time to cover the costs.

This week on Thursday, Mabuza, the former premier of Mpumalanga, woke up in good spirits at his Johannesburg home but fell ill around lunchtime when he started struggling to breathe.

He was admitted to the Sandton Medi Clinic, where he lost his battle to the virulent disease. He was 64 years old.

Mabuza’s family spokesperson, former ANC Youth League deputy president, Desmond Moela said the family was not going to speak on the man’s financial position and his medical trips to Russia.

“I do not know anything about private jets and unfortunately cannot comment on that,” said Moela.

“With regards to medical matters, as the family we cannot speak about those matters which we believe are private and sensitive. We will therefore not comment on that.”

Sunday World understands that Mabuza would be buried in his home province of Mpumalanga on Saturday, and he will be afforded a Category 2 Official Funeral.

This is a specific type of state-sponsored funeral service, typically for individuals of high standing, like spouses of the president or deputy president, certain high-ranking government officials, and those specifically designated by the president.

