Former Eskom admin clerk jailed for R2.6m fraud, corruption

A former administration clerk at Eskom will spend the next 10 years locked up in a prison cell after she was convicted of fraud.

Nwabisa Ngxola appeared at the Mbombela Specialised Commercial Crime Court on Wednesday where she was found guilty and sentenced for numerous charges of corruption, money-laundering and fraud.

The 40-year-old was found guilty on 16 counts of fraud, 39 counts of corruption, and 48 counts of money-laundering.

Her sentencing followed a lengthy investigation by the Hawks’ serious commercial crime investigation unit in Nelspruit and Eskom forensic investigators.

Captain Dineo Sekgotodi, spokesperson for police in Mpumalanga, said the convict was working as an administration clerk at Eskom in 2013 when she colluded with Cinderella Moropane and Michael Chimanzi, the sole director of Chimanzi Investments.

The trio submitted fraudulent invoices to Eskom for services which were never rendered.

“These fraudulent transactions were channeled to Chimanzi Investment business accounts, which prejudiced Eskom to the amount of R2.6-million,” said Sekgotodi.

“Chimanzi was found guilty and sentenced when he appeared at the Nelspruit Specialised Commercial Crime Court in March for fraud, theft and money-laundering.”

The case against Moropane was postponed to May 17 due to her being admitted to the hospital.

