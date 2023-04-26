Former finance manager at Eskom power station guilty of fraud

Former Kriel power station finance manager Sifiso Masina has been convicted and sentenced to eight years, wholly suspended, for fraud and theft.

Masina appeared at the Kriel regional court on Tuesday.

The sentence will remain suspended “on condition that the accused is not convicted of fraud and theft during the period of the suspension”.

He was also declared unfit to possess a firearm.

Hawks spokesperson Captain Dineo Sekgotodi said the conviction and sentence were a result of investigations into payments Masina made in 2011 and 2012 to two companies linked to him.

“The companies are Mandlenkosi Logistics which, during the investigation, was discovered that it belongs to the suspect, Mr Sifiso Jacob Masina, who was a finance manager at the time, and Lusthala Supply and Transport which, also during the investigation, was discovered that it belongs to the mother of the suspect,” said Sekgotodi.

“Both companies received payments from Eskom without rendering any service.”

“The payments were facilitated by Mr Masina, who was in charge of Kriel power station finance during the above-mentioned period.

“Due to the conduct of the suspect, Eskom suffered a loss of R513 830 … he was further ordered [by the court] to pay back the money.

