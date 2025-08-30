Former Gauteng housing MEC Dikgang Uhuru Moiloa dies

The African National Congress (ANC) in Gauteng has been plunged into mourning following the death of veteran politician Dikgang Uhuru Moiloa.

Details around his passing are scanty, but in a brief announcement issued by the ANC Nape Phadi Branch on Saturday evening, branch coordinator Gift Khoza confirmed the passing of the struggle stalwart.

“It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Comrade Dikgang Uhuru Moiloa, a valued member in good standing, who left us yesterday. Further details will follow in due course. May Comrade Dikgang’s memory be a blessing to us all. May his soul rest in peace,” Khoza said.

Dyed-in-the-wool cadre

Moiloa, affectionately known by his middle name Uhuru, served the ANC for decades across multiple platforms. He was a member of the Gauteng Provincial Legislature from 1999 to 2019, where he also held the position of Deputy Speaker between 2014 and 2018.

In March 2018, he was appointed as Gauteng MEC for Human Settlements and Local Government by then Premier David Makhura. His tenure was marked by efforts to accelerate housing delivery and tackle service delivery protests across the province. He stepped down from frontline politics in 2019 but remained an active member of the ANC, mentoring younger leaders and guiding the branch structures where he commanded great respect.

The ANC described him as a disciplined cadre whose life reflected commitment to freedom, equality, and the betterment of society. Colleagues and comrades recall him as a firm yet humble leader who carried the spirit of Uhuru—freedom—in both name and deed.

This is a developing story. More details to follow.

