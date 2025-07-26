Former liberation movements join hands to forge new path ahead

ANC Secretary- General Fikile Mbalula has called for southern African liberation movements to rededicate themselves to emulating giants of revolutions across the region.

Mbalula was making opening remarks at a gala dinner held for several organisations who will be participating in the 2025 Liberation Movement Summit taking place in Kempton Park over the weekend.

It ends on Monday.

“We gather here not just as representatives of powerful political movements, that control the levers of state power in our respective countries, but as the bearers of living legacies forged in the crucible of struggle, sacrifice, and an unwavering commitment to freedom,” he said at the dinner held on Friday.

Themed discussions

The summit is being held under the theme: “Defending the Liberation Gains, Advancing Integrated Socio-Economic Development, Strengthening Solidarity for a Better Africa.”

The MPLA of Angola, Namibia’s SWAPO, Mozambique’s FRELIMO, Zimbabwe’s ZANU-PF along with Chama Cha Mapinduzi (CCM) from Tanzania are the parties which are participating in the summit.

The aim of the summit is to reassert the relevance of these movements in a rapidly shifting global order. Their relevance has been waning over time.

The ANC has been a casualty of declining electoral success, as they officially dropped beneath 50% at the 2024 polls. This has seen the party forming a Government of National Unity with unusual allies in order to continue governing.

He reminded the former liberation movements that “… true liberation is won not just with weapons, but with unity, vision, and an unshakeable belief in justice.”

These invitees will also be ‘strategising on strengthening intra-party solidarity, and realignment [of] the liberation movements with the socio-economic aspirations of this generation.

Mbalula also encouraged a spirit of unity between these southern African movements.

“As we gather … as leaders, as comrades who have walked similar paths, may this evening foster deep connection, reflection, and renewed camaraderie. Share stories, renew old friendships, forge new ones, and let the spirit of solidarity that defined our liberation era fill this room,” he urged.

