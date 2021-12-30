REGISTER FOR HEROIC WOMEN WEBINAR
Former Minister of Finance Tito is at it again in the kitchen

By Anelisa Sibanda

Johannesburg- South Africa’s former Minister of Finance, Tito Mboweni never ceases to amaze people with his cooking skills.

Mboweni recently took to Twitter, saying that he is preparing macaroni and chicken.

Tweeps did not let this slide.

They had opinions about how his chicken appeared and this is what they had to say;

 

 

