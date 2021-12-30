Former Minister of Finance Tito is at it again in the kitchen

Johannesburg- South Africa’s former Minister of Finance, Tito Mboweni never ceases to amaze people with his cooking skills.

Mboweni recently took to Twitter, saying that he is preparing macaroni and chicken.

Tweeps did not let this slide.

They had opinions about how his chicken appeared and this is what they had to say;

This will come out better. StrusGod. I took some lessons from a real chef. Low heat, slow cooked. pic.twitter.com/9CYQSmBjfU — Tito Mboweni (@tito_mboweni) December 29, 2021

It is actually coming ok. Now preparing macaroni to go with the chicken. pic.twitter.com/cxOtebTYAR — Tito Mboweni (@tito_mboweni) December 29, 2021

This poor chicken is over cooked iphume nencasa thizaa — Lindi Nyewe (@LNyewe) December 30, 2021

Hosi please stick to fish. — BK Matewe (@bkmatewe) December 30, 2021

Has anyone tasted his dishes? If not you cannot say he can't cook just because his garnishing is not up there — African Queen 😘😗 (@futurekasongo) December 30, 2021

Jehova thelu'Moya…can't they organize a wife for you already? — One in a million (@fezieluv) December 30, 2021

Bra Tito, your cooking is anything but "going well so far" for 2022 we would advise some cooking classes please.. — Tom (@Matrixdot) December 30, 2021

You use too much water those pots don't need a drowning chicken hle boo — TheDuchess_Mo❤️ (@Loga3000) December 30, 2021

🥺 how did this chicken end up looking so traumatized 😵 — 🦋*Nams *🕊 (@Namritha_) December 30, 2021

Mr. Mboweni next time use turkey pic.twitter.com/qHKbAHLlTp — Zeus wa X100RECORDS (@TUMELOANDY) December 30, 2021

You legit quit politics to do this everyday? You're not poor, can't you at least hire a chef — Abuti Thabiso (@thabiso_jk) December 30, 2021

Woke up very hungry, wouldn’t even mind that garlic stuffed beef stew ya Tito Mboweni 🥘 — Tumo McD (@phams04) December 30, 2021

