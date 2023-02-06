Former Orlando Pirates captain John Moeti succumbs to illness

Former Orlando Pirates captain John Moeti passed away at his home after a long illness.

In a statement on Monday, the family said the Bafana Bafana legend had been receiving specialist medical care for the past eight months.

“It is with profound sadness and a deep sense of loss that we inform you of the passing of John “Dungi” Moeti,” the family said.

Dungi, as Moeti was affectionately known, succumbed to his illness in the early hours of Monday morning. “John succumbed to his illness in the early hours of this morning [February 6] at home, surrounded by his family and brethren in prayer.

“We thank you sincerely for your prayers and steadfast support. The family wishes to be afforded privacy during this time of loss. Funeral details will be shared in due course.”

Moeti, 55, who also played for SuperSport United, earned 29 caps for the South African national side between 1995 and 1999, scoring one goal.

