Retired principal dies days after being mauled by her own dogs

A retired school principal died in the hospital in Burgersfort, Limpopo, after she was mauled by her own dogs at home.

Virginia Gupta, 78, the former principal of Leolo High School in Praktiseer outside Burgersfort, succumbed to her injuries on Tuesday at Dilokong Hospital.

She was attacked by her own four dogs when she tried to rescue a visitor who was being charged by the dogs.

According to Limpopo police spokesperson Col Malesela Ledwaba, the dogs turned on Gupta when she forcefully intervened on behalf of the visitor who had just entered the principal’s home.

“The dogs were apparently intending to attack a visitor when this unfortunate incident took place on Friday, January 19, at Leolo High School’s employees’ residence” in Praktiseer,” Ledwaba said.

“The woman was at her home with her daughter when they had a visitor and the dogs tried to attack him.

“In the process, the woman interjected, trying to protect the man, but her dogs turned on her and bit her several times.

“Her daughter then assisted her, and the dogs turned away. She sustained injuries to her lower body.”

Gupta taken to hospital two days later

In a very strange move, the family did not rush the injured Gupta to the hospital immediately. She was only taken to Dilokong Hospital on Monday, where she died of her injuries later that day.

The police have since opened a case of inquest for further investigation.

The breed or breeds of the dogs have not been revealed, but this attack comes after a string of deadly dog attacks by pit bulls across the country from late 2022 into 2023.

In one such attack Sunday World reported about in October, a seven-year-old Daveyton, Gauteng, boy managed to escape with his life.

Little Oyintando Gxothelwa’s trip to a friend’s house turned into his worst nightmare when a vicious pit bull attacked him, ripping his lips apart.

