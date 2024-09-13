Former public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan has died

Former public enterprises and finance minister Pravin Gordhan has died in the early hours of Friday morning in the hospital after a short battle with cancer.

This was announced on Friday by family spokesperson Adrian Lackay. Gordhan was 75.

“It is with profound sadness that the Gordhan family announces the passing of former minister Pravin Gordhan. Mr Gordhan passed away peacefully in the hospital, surrounded by his family, closest friends and his lifelong comrades in the liberation struggle in the early hours of this morning,” said Lackay.

Fought courageous battle with cancer

“After his retirement, minister Gordhan fought a short, courageous battle with cancer.

Bidding those closest to him farewell, minister Gordhan was emphatic: ‘I have no regrets, no regrets… We have made our contribution’,” said Lackay.

President Cyril Ramaphosa said he was saddened by Gordhan’s passing. Ramaphosa praised Gordhan for his different roles in the legislative and executive arms of government.

“We have lost an outstanding leader whose unassuming persona belied the depth of intellect, integrity and energy with which he undertook his activism, his duty as a parliamentarian and his roles as a member of cabinet. Pravin Gordhan’s personal sacrifices and his endeavours and achievements in various sectors of our society endowed him with the insights, empathy and resilience that fuelled his service to the nation.

“In the latter years of this service to the nation, and as a beacon of our fight against corruption, Pravin Gordhan stood up to derision and threats emanating from some in our nation who were scorched by his insistence that justice be dispensed against those who sought to undermine our democracy and raid our public resources and assets,” said Ramaphosa.

Revolutionary dedication to country

“During his decades of revolutionary dedication to making South Africa a better place, Pravin Gordhan and his family were deprived of much-needed and deserved time together.

“As we mourn his passing, we remain grateful for his life of sacrifice and service and his sustained striving for the realisation of the vision and dictates of our constitution. We carry his family in our thoughts and prayers at this time,” said Ramaphosa.

Gordhan’s last portfolio in the South African cabinet was as public enterprises minister from 2018 to 2024, after serving two terms as finance minister from 2009 to 2014 and again from 2015 to 2017.

He also served as cooperative governance and traditional affairs minister from 2014 to

2015. From March 1999 to 2009 Gordhan, a qualified pharmacist, was the commissioner of the South African Revenue Service (SARS).

Retired from politics to spend time with family

Gordhan elected to retire from active politics after this year’s 2024 general elections in order to spend time with his family.

He is survived by his wife, Vanitha Raju, and his daughters, Anisha and Priyesha.

Lackay said the Gordhan family asks for privacy as they mourn his death.

“The Gordhan family requests that their privacy be respected during this difficult time of grief. Funeral arrangements and the details of a media briefing by the Ahmed Kathrada Foundation, on behalf of the Gordhan family, will be announced in due course,” said Lackay.

On Tuesday, Lackay said Gordhan was admitted to hospital and was receiving the best available medical care.

