Former school principal receives life in jail for raping schoolboy

A 39-year-old former high school principal has been sentenced to life in prison for raping a 15-year-old schoolboy.

Police in KwaZulu-Natal said Mduduzi Ndlovu was sentenced on Tuesday.

The court heard how Ndlovu manipulated and violated the boy, who trusted and believed in him as a teacher.

Provincial police spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda said investigations proved that in 2018, Ndlovu requested the boy to assist him in his office.

While in the office, he became aggressive towards the boy and raped him. He then threatened to harm him if he revealed what had happened.

Ndlovu is also said to have given the boy money and stationery to buy his silence.

“Ndlovu raped the victim on several occasions. Sometimes he would fetch him from home and drive to his place of residence in the Bhekuzulu area to rape him,” said Netshiunda.

“In 2022, a church member noticed a strange behaviour from the boy and questioned him. The teenager broke his silence and a rape case was opened.”

The former school principal made several court appearances before he was convicted and sentenced to life imprisonment. He was also declared unfit to possess a firearm.

“His name will also be engraved in the national register for sex offenders.”

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa.