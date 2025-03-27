Former ‘Skeem Sam’ actress destitute, says she’s living in a shelter

Former Skeem Saam actress Pebetsi Matlaila has joined the growing list of local artists struggling in the entertainment industry. She is among the few who have openly revealed that she is not just facing financial difficulties but is also homeless and living in a shelter.

Taking to Instagram, she shared her story.

Wants to be one to tell her own story

“I’m owning my story, and nobody is going to tell it for me or about me. That’s how I remove the shame and regain my power. So yes, my kids and I are staying at a shelter at a women and children’s safety house owned by the police department. It’s very safe here; only women and children are allowed, everything is provided for. And they keep you safe until you feel ready to go out on your own. Especially if you’re coming from a domestic violence situation,” she wrote.

“You can stay here as long as you need until you’re back on your feet. I’ve been trying to survive for the longest time with my one job, which is in radio. However, it has been difficult to find additional work. As for staying with friends or family, I don’t like to overburden people. Besides not knowing how to ask for help, I also don’t want to feel like a burden,” she said.

Matlaila explained that sending her children to her mother was not an option. This is because her mother works outside of town and only comes home on weekends and holidays.

Separation from her ex affected financial resources

“Honestly, my mother has already sacrificed a lot for me and my children. To the point where even other family members see me as a leech, as if I’m draining her. I’m trying to do this on my own without relying on my family.

“When I separated from my ex, I went from a two-income household to a single-income household. And then to having no income at all. I knew things would be challenging, and I expected to be inconvenienced because of my decision. And I chose to leave him after nine months of marriage, but I didn’t know it would be this hard. I had no idea that, even after three years, I’d still be facing the consequences of my decision. That’s why I don’t want to overburden others,” she said.

She further revealed that she ended up in a shelter because she could no longer afford rent.

Wanted to prevent people from twisting her story for gossip

“From October to December, I couldn’t pay rent, and eventually, I was evicted. I honestly thought my book would become my primary source of income. But that wasn’t a well-calculated move. I’ve been working in radio, but it’s not enough,” she explained.

Matlaila said she decided to share her story after realising that people were starting to take pictures of her.

“I decided to tell my story first so people wouldn’t have gossip (“tea”) at the expense of my misfortunes,” she said.

