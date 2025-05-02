Former soccer star Fabian McCarthy scouting talent in North West

Former Bafana Bafana and Kaizer Chiefs central defender Fabian McCarthy says he wants to find football potential in the North West, particularly in Vryburg, where he was born.

McCarthy is in Vruburg for a weekend festival, where primary and high school football players compete. The tournament includes 16 high school football teams and eight primary school teams. The winning team will face the Orlando Pirates Diski team on Sunday.

Event bearing fruit

The event, which began last year, has already allowed three local football players to travel to Naturena and practice with Kaizer Chiefs players.

McCarthy says he used to compete in high school tournaments while still playing for the national team from 2001 to 2009.

“At the moment we are busy with the Super 16 with boys’ high schools. We will be playing up until tomorrow.

“On Saturday we are having a fun run. Iin the afternoon we are going to have Soweto derby viewing with some of the Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates legends. This time I have invited Orlando Pirates Diski team coach Joseph ‘Dudu Duku’ Makhanya and his Orlando Pirates Diski team. Last year I hosted a Kaizer Chiefs Diski team, which went on to win the Diski challenge. Hopefully Orlando Pirates can win it next season,” he said.

Running the festival through his foundation, McCarthy said he was trying to get the youth back into school sports.

Soccer and other sports

“It does not have to be soccer, but soccer is the main sport. I just want the whole Vryburg community to benefit from this game or do something from this game. I started playing on the amateur team, making it to the national team under 20. So I just thought, ‘let me give this opportunity to other children’. Because throughout my soccer career, it wasn’t only my family. It was everyone in the community who would always reach out help me,” he said.

“Even now when I look at the stand, it is full. And it’s only high school schools that are playing 16 high school soccer teams and eight primary school teams. To see people coming together watching these young kids play and having fun. And just to see a smile on the faces of those primary school children –or me, it’s already a satisfaction. It’s a blessing in a way to say I want to assist where I can. To assist where there is a rough diamond, and see how we can polish it.”

Ex-footballer Jermaine Christian said school football was where the talent starts.

“We want to invest in the youth of South Africa. We’re looking forward to a positive weekend. One of the legends I cherish to be here. South African football is going forward,” he said.

Fabian McCarthy Foundation manager Mandla Dlamini said already there was talent.

Seeing lots of talent

“We have seen lots of talent and potential. And we are hoping that in the opportunity that we are presenting, there will be a few that will be looked at on Sunday when they get to play against the Orlando Pirates team.

“What is important is that we are also trying to fight social ills in our community. We feel that it is important to reach out to schools. To just educate and encourage them in terms of how far you can take your career.

“We make an example with Fabian. He comes from the very same neighbourhood. But he managed to make it to the highest level. To be able to represent the country and beyond just the country, in the Olympics. So we want to show the children that it is possible,” he said.

The festival will see the likes of former Bafana Bafana midfielder Jabulani Mendu. Also Ghanaian footballer Edwin Gyimah, who also played in the South African Premier Soccer League.

