Former Spar HR manager in court for R592k fraud

A 38-year-old former human resource manager and controller at Daku Super Spar in Kwazakhele in Gqeberha, is accused of misappropriating company funds.

Multiple charges related to fraud

Gqeberha-based Serious Commercial Crime Investigation (SCCI) team worked in collaboration with National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) to break the case.

Their work ensured that Thobeka Dyam (38) appeared before the New Brighton magistrate’s court on January 24 2024.

She is facing charges of multiple counts of fraud and money laundering. She also faces a charge of contravening section 4 of the Prevention of Organised Crime Act 121 of 1998.

Ghost workers on payroll

According to the charge, Dyam allegedly created ghost workers by submitting fictitious employees to the payroll office. The employees were no longer employed by Daku Super Spar. The offences allegedly occurred between February 2015 and July 2019.

The matter was referred to the Gqeberha SCCI for further probing.

After a meticulous investigation by the Hawks, it was uncovered that Dyam allegedly intentionally supplied the payroll company with wrong bank account numbers.

These belonged to her and her brother, while having full control over her brother’s account.

Company incurred loss of over R500k

The company allegedly suffered a significant loss with an estimated amount exceeding R592, 000.

The joint team of the SCCI and NPA arrested the accused. She later appeared in court and was released on a warning.

The case is remanded to January 31 2024 for transfer to the Specialised Commercial Crimes Court in Gqeberha.

The provincial head of the Hawks, Major General Mboiki Obed Ngwenya, commended the remarkable work of the SCCI and the NPA.

