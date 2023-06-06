Fort Hare students due in court for arson and burglary

Twelve people accused of setting exam halls on fire at the University of Fort Hare are due in the Alice magistrate’s court on Tuesday.

The group faces charges of malicious damage to property, housebreaking and theft.

Police spokesperson Warrant Officer Majola Nkohli said the police were made aware of a violent protest at the university on Sunday.

“At the scene, police arrested 12 students for malicious damage to property and burglary, after the university examination hall was slightly damaged and its furniture removed and torched just outside the hall,” said Nkohli.

It is further said that the mob then ran amok and damaged several surveillance camera systems and looted the institution’s cafeteria.

It is believed that the mayhem started following an internal dispute about mid-year examinations.

