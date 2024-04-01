Four arrested as police crackdown on illegal mining in Mpumalanga

Over the Easter weekend, law enforcement agencies in Limpopo and Mpumalanga were hard at work, making significant strides in combating various illicit activities ranging from drug dealing to illegal mining.

Through Operation Vala Umgodi, the police managed to apprehend a total of 85 suspects across five districts in Limpopo.

The arrests were made in connection with a myriad of offences, including possession and trafficking of illicit drugs and cigarettes, robbery, assault, contravention of immigration laws, and violations of liquor regulations.

Notably, 68 foreign nationals were detained for immigration violations, with an additional 22 illegal immigrants denied entry at the Beitbridge Port of Entry.

Mining equipment confiscated

Police spokesperson Colonel Malesela Ledwaba, highlighted the confiscation of mining equipment, including jackhammers and shovels, at illegal mining sites in the Sekhukhune District.

Furthermore, Ledwaba confirmed that authorities seized a 4-ton Isuzu tipper truck loaded with sand at an illegal mining site in the Capricorn District, emphasising the crackdown on unlawful activities in the region.

In a separate incident, members of the SAPS Border Policing Team intercepted three homemade wooden ladders believed to facilitate illegal crossings of the Limpopo River between Zimbabwe and South Africa.

Donkey cart loaded with chrome

“In another separate incident, a donkey cart fully loaded with chrome was found on the road without the person in charge.

“A 4 ton Isuzu tipper truck was recovered at an illegal mining site with a full load of sand without the driver at the Seshego policing area in Capricorn District.

“Three homemade wooden step ladders were destroyed by the members of the SAPS Border Policing Team at the Beitbridge Port of Entry which are believed to be used for unlawful crossing of the Limpopo River between Zimbabwe and South Africa,” Ledwaba said.

Suspects caught with chrome stones

Meanwhile, in Ogies, Mpumalanga, the police intensified efforts to combat the theft of chrome believed to be a persistent problem in the area. Four suspects, aged between 23 and 49, were arrested in separate incidents.

“Amongst the arrested suspects, two were charged for possession of suspected stolen properties after being reportedly found with chrome stones, and the chrome, as well as the vehicle used as a transport were confiscated for further investigation,” Colonel Donald Mdhluli said.

“Meanwhile, one of the suspects was arrested for general theft after being found by security guards, loading the chrome stones into the bakkie. The chrome stones and the bakkie were also seized as part of the investigation.”

In another incident, a mob was reported to have offloaded chrome stones from a train in Ogies. Upon the arrival of law enforcement officers, the perpetrators fled, leaving behind 111 bags filled with chrome stones, which were seized by the police.

“Members responded accordingly, and upon arrival, people were busy looting however, upon noticing law enforcement officers, they fled the scene to evade the arrest, thereby leaving behind about 111 bags filled with chrome stones which was confiscated by the police for further investigation,” Mdhluli said.

“There was also another suspect caught by members assigned to Operation Vala Umgodi. The members found him operating an excavator, busy digging the shaft, which convinced the law enforcers that the man was somehow involved in illegal mining activities, hence he was apprehended.”

All suspects are expected to appear before various magistrate’s courts this week.

