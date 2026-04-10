Four cops face disciplinary hearing in Emmanuel Mbhense murder case, says Ipid

Disciplinary proceedings against police officers linked to the killing of Emmanuel Mbhense have finally taken root, marking a turning point in a case long shadowed by delay, silence and allegations of a cover-up.

Mbhense, a Boksburg man who was initially implicated in a business robbery in April 2022, later became the victim in a case that has raised serious questions about law enforcement conduct. He was allegedly abducted, killed and dumped in a dam days after the robbery, with investigators pointing to the involvement of metro police officers.

Delays in the case

For nearly two years, the case drifted between investigation and inaction, drawing public scrutiny and legal pressure over the pace of accountability. Civil rights group AfriForum previously threatened to escalate the matter in court, citing delays and a lack of visible progress, while the matter also surfaced in broader probes into alleged abuses involving law enforcement-linked networks.

The breakthrough came after the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) finalised its investigation and, on February 3, referred its report to prosecutors while issuing disciplinary recommendations to police authorities.

Ipid recommendations

On Friday, Ipid confirmed that the South African Police Service has now begun acting.

“Ipid welcomes the expeditious action by the South African Police Service (SAPS) in implementing the Ipid recommendations to institute disciplinary sanctions against their two members,” Ipid spokesperson Lizzy Suping said.

The action follows Ipid’s referral of its final investigation report to the Director of Public Prosecutions, alongside disciplinary recommendations issued to both SAPS and the Ekurhuleni Metropolitan Police Department.

Two constables face grilling

Suping confirmed that SAPS has already acted within the framework of the law. “SAPS provided a written report to Ipid dated 7 April 2026, to confirm the disciplinary sanctions imposed on their two members who hold the ranks of constable,” she said.

The officers, however, remain unnamed as the criminal process unfolds. “The two cannot be named as Ipid is still awaiting a decision from the NPA for a prosecution,” Suping said.

Ipid’s findings paint a chilling picture of the events that followed Mbhense’s alleged involvement in the robbery.

“Emmanuel Mbhense, who was implicated in a business robbery in Boksburg on 14 April 2022, was allegedly killed by members of EMPD on 22 April 2022 and his body dumped at a dam in Germiston allegedly at the instruction of EMPD officers,” Suping said.

Multiple actors

The case spans multiple actors across law enforcement and civilian networks. “Of the 12 suspects on this case, four were from the SAPS, three from EMPD and five were private citizens,” she added.

While SAPS has moved to implement disciplinary measures, accountability remains uneven.

“EMPD is yet to provide Ipid with a report on the outcome of the disciplinary recommendations against their members,” Suping said.

In terms of the Ipid Act, police employers are required to institute disciplinary proceedings within 30 days of receiving recommendations, a safeguard meant to prevent cases of police misconduct from stalling indefinitely.

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