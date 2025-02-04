Four Lesotho nationals nabbed for killing crime intelligence cop

Four Lesotho nationals were arrested on Saturday in connection with the killing of Free State police officer Constable Justice Sephooa.

Sephooa, who was attached to the Ficksburg crime intelligence unit, was ambushed and brazenly shot and killed at his residence.

Hawks spokesperson Colonel Katlego Mogale said the four suspects are aged between 34 and 36.

Multidisciplinary team effects arrest

“The four Lesotho nationals who are in South Africa illegally were arrested by a Free State multidisciplinary team led by Hawks’ serious organised crime investigation together with the North West Tactical Response Team (TRT) and the National Intervention Unit (NIU), after an intense investigation was launched to trace the suspects.

“They were located and arrested in Stilfontein, North West, then transferred to Bethlehem,” said Mogale.

Mogale said on January 21, two unknown African males arrived at Sephooa’s place of residence, where one of them shot at the officer two times, then both fled the scene.



She said all four suspects will be appearing in the Ficksburg Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday facing charges of murder.



“The national head of the directorate for priority crime investigation, Lt General (Dr/ Adv) SG Lebeya, appreciated the collective effort and the professional approach applied by the team on ensuring the perpetrators are brought forward to face the arm of the law,” said Mogale.

Suspects who killed two cops arrested

Similarly, four suspects have been arrested for the alleged killing of Free State police officers Constable Sipho Mohapi and Constable Gedione Motloung of Namahadi Visible Policing.

Both officers were fatally shot while responding to a house robbery in Phuthaditjhaba on January 4.

Marasane Kabelo Anmony (27), a South African who was arrested on January 16 in Makgalaneng village and appeared in the Phuthaditjhaba Magistrate’s Court last month, is facing charges of murder and robbery.

Pakiso Lethako (32), a Lesotho national, was arrested on January 15, while his alleged accomplice, Lakaje Piet Thetha (53), was taken in two days later.

