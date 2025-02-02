Four mourners killed en route to a funeral

Four people were killed and multiple others injured in a crash in Ogunjini, in KZN, north of Durban.
Responding members of Reaction Unit South Africa (RUSA) said a bakkie crashed into a roadside barrier and rolled down the embankment.
The bakkie was allegedly transporting about 15 mourners to a funeral on Sunday morning.
The bakkie hit the barrier then overturned down an embankment.
Four died on the scene
The four were declared dead on the scene while the remainder sustained moderate to severe injuries.
When first responders arrived, most of the injured had already been taken to various hospitals by civilian vehicles.
