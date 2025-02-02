Four mourners killed en route to a funeral

Four people were killed and multiple others injured in a crash in Ogunjini, in KZN, north of Durban.

Responding members of Reaction Unit South Africa (RUSA) said a bakkie crashed into a roadside barrier and rolled down the embankment.

The bakkie was allegedly transporting about 15 mourners to a funeral on Sunday morning.

Four died on the scene

The four were declared dead on the scene while the remainder sustained moderate to severe injuries.

When first responders arrived, most of the injured had already been taken to various hospitals by civilian vehicles.

Twenty injured in crash on KwaMashu highway in KZN

Twenty people were injured in a crash on the KwaMashu highway last night.

Details are sketchy but Arrive Alive reports that while driving in poor visibility conditions on the N2, because of weather, a car and a bakkie had collided.

The bakkie veered off onto the oncoming traffic where it hit a minibus taxi head-on.

The minibus was reportedly full of staff on their way home.

Two people were trapped in the bakkie

Emergency services were dispatched to the scene where they had to extricate two people who had been trapped in the bakkie.

Paramedics stabilised the injured and later took them to various health facilities.

Two people were entrapped in a bakkie and with the effective work of the fire department they were extricated.