Four Mpumalanga suspects in court for alleged kidnapping

Four suspects aged between 18 and 29 years are expected to appear at the Middelburg magistrate’s court on Monday for allegedly kidnapping a 30-year-old man. They also face charges of robbery and assault.

On the day of the kidnapping, it is alleged that the victim was walking from a tavern in Vaalbank, Middelburg when his tormentors, three males and a female carrying a baby, stopped him for directions.

Mpumalanga police spokesperson, Brigadier Selvy Mohlala, said the suspects pretended to be asking for directions to another tavern when the victim was convinced to get into a white vehicle.

“After getting inside the car, it is said that the suspects took a different direction and started demanding cash and other valuables from their victim. This while he was being severely beaten by these people,” Mohlala said.

“It is also reported that they drove on a gravel road and stopped next to a certain bridge. where he was allegedly stripped naked.”

Members from the Middelburg crime prevention unit, who were on routine patrol, noticed the suspects’ vehicle and approached to enquire.

“Upon investigating, they found one passenger naked. It transpired that he was kidnapped and tortured. The victim was rescued [and the suspects were arrested],” added Mohlala.

