Four provinces cleared from Foot and Mouth Disease

The Department of Agriculture has announced that the Foot and Mouth Disease (FMD) outbreak, which occurred during 2021-2022, has been successfully resolved in the North West, Free State, Gauteng and Mpumalanga provinces.

These provinces were initially impacted by the outbreak. They have now completed comprehensive testing of animals on quarantined farms.

The results indicate that the FMD virus is no longer present.

The World Organisation for Animal Health has confirmed that the outbreak in these regions has officially been closed.

KZN, Eastern Cape remain affected

However, it is important to note that KwaZulu-Natal and Eastern Cape provinces remain affected by FMD outbreaks. According to the department.

“Encouragingly, no new signs of the disease have been reported in these two provinces over the past month,” the department said.

The Minister of Agriculture, John Steenhuisen, has extended his gratitude to all stakeholders. This for adhering to control measures, which helped prevent the further spread of the disease.

“The cooperative efforts of all role players have been instrumental in managing this outbreak. As well as safeguarding the country’s livestock industry,” the department said.

FMD in the Eastern Cape

In the Humansdorp area, 37 farms have now been confirmed positive for FMD. A further 38 farms were pre-emptively vaccinated to prevent further spreading of the disease.

Since the onset of the outbreak, approximately 130, 000 animals have been vaccinated across the province.

Farms that are either infected or vaccinated remain under quarantine, with animal movements restricted. Movement from these farms is only permitted for direct slaughter, with State Veterinary approval.

Farm owners are required to enforce strict biosecurity measures. This in order to prevent the disease from spreading through animals, vehicles, equipment or people.

On July 26 2024, the department declared an FMD Disease Management Area (DMA). It covers parts of the Kouga and Kou-Kamma Municipalities. Animal movements into, through, within or out of this area are strictly controlled and require State Veterinary permission.

Farms within the DMA must be inspected, tested and declared free of the disease. This is the case before any animals are allowed to move.

Four affected farms located on the borders of the DMA were placed under quarantine. As a result, pose no risk of cattle movement. Surveillance around these farms has been concluded. No further spread has been detected outside the DMA.

“The department is actively collaborating with law enforcement and Agri-Eastern Cape. This is to investigate reports of illegal animal movements. Those found in breach of quarantine or DMA restrictions will face legal consequences.

“The public is urged to report any information regarding illegal movements or breaches of biosecurity.”

Designated three abattoirs

In East London, the FMD outbreak has been successfully contained. The department has extended its gratitude to the affected farmers in the area for their vigilance and cooperation.

Animals on these farms are being slaughtered in a controlled manner at designated abattoirs. This is ensuring that FMD risk materials are properly processed or disposed of.

Only safe products are released into the local market. Meat from FMD-restricted farms cannot be exported due to certification limitations. However, it remains safe for human consumption.

The Director of Animal Health has designated three abattoirs. These will handle the slaughter of cloven-hoofed animals from FMD-quarantined farms. Seventeen farms have been granted permission for controlled slaughter at these abattoirs.

Ahead of the festive season, the department has sent out a warning. It has urged holidaymakers visiting the affected areas to be mindful of the biosecurity measures in place.

Holidaymakers urged to be cautious

“Please avoid entering affected farms, which remain under quarantine. No live animals or animal products are permitted to move off these farms,” it said.

The July 2024 Gazette Notice carries strict stipulations. Cloven-hoofed livestock across South Africa may only be moved if accompanied by a health declaration from the owner. This declaration will be attesting to the animals’ health at the time of movement. The notice is in addition to the control measures within the DMA in the Eastern Cape.

While this has been a legal requirement since October 2022, its importance is being reiterated. This is order to prevent the further spread of FMD.

The department has advised all livestock farmers nationwide to limit animal movement as much as possible. Cloven-hoofed animals should not be moved unless absolutely necessary.

“Limiting movement provides an opportunity to identify and quarantine further undetected, affected properties. Thus preventing any further spread of the disease.

“The significance of the incubation period for FMD cannot be overstated. During this period, animals may appear healthy while shedding the virus. And may not yet display clinical signs of the disease.

“Farmers are again urged to observe stringent biosecurity measures on their farms to protect their herds from infection. Section 11 of the Animal Diseases Act imposes a legal duty on animal owners or managers. It forces them to take all reasonable steps to prevent their animals from becoming infected. And to prevent the spread of any disease from their animals or land to others,” the department said.

Biosecurity measures include:

Any cattle, sheep, or goats newly introduced to a farm must be kept separate from resident herds for at least 28 days.

Only introduce animals accompanied by a health declaration from known clean farms.

Prevent nose-to-nose contact between farm animals and animals outside the farm.

Maintain secure farm boundaries and restrict access for people and vehicles as much as possible.

Ensure that farm personnel have no contact with animals outside the property.

Provide clean clothing and washing facilities for all visitors and personnel. Ensure thorough cleaning and disinfection of any vehicles and farming implements brought onto a property.

Regularly consult with the responsible private and State Veterinarian. As well as animal health technician, to refine biosecurity measures.

Any suspicious clinical symptoms should be reported immediately to the local State Veterinarian. These include salivation, blisters in the mouth, limping or hoof lesions. Such animals must not be moved under any circumstances.

