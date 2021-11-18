Four shortlisted for Chief Justice position

Johannesburg – President Cyril Ramaphosa has handed four names to the Judicial Service Commission and political party leaders in Parliament for consideration for the position of Chief Justice of the Constitutional Court.

This after former Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng retired as the head of the apex court in October after at least a decade at the helm.

The President appointed a Nomination Panel for the position and invited the public to comment on the candidate they most preferred.

“In September 2021, President Ramaphosa invited public nominations for the position of Chief Justice. This was in anticipation of the discharge from active service of former Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng on 11 October 2021,” The Presidency said in a statement.

The President chose the four candidates after considering recommendations made in a report of the Nomination Panel which was handed to him at the end of October.

The four who will be considered for appointment are:

Deputy Chief Justice Justice Raymond Mnyamezeli Mlungisi Zondo;

Judge of the Constitutional Court, Justice Mbuyiseli Madlanga;

President of the Supreme Court of Appeal, Judge Mandisa Maya and

Judge President of the Gauteng Division of the High Court, Justice Dunston Mlambo.

– SAnews.gov.za

Sunday World

Author